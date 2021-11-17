Coach K’s grandson, along with a top NBA draft prospect, was arrested on a DUI charge.

When Michael Savarino and teammate Paolo Banchero were pulled over on November 14, they were driving the same automobile. Savarino admitted to consuming “many shots” before driving, according to court documents, and had a blood alcohol percentage of 0.08. He was charged with driving while inebriated and driving under the influence of alcohol while under the age of 21. Savarino is the grandson of Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, who is 20 years old.

Banchero was also charged with assisting and abetting driving while intoxicated. According to the Associated Press, this charge can be brought forward in North Carolina “when a person knowingly passes over a car to someone who is impaired or fails to prevent an impaired person from getting behind the wheel.” Savarino’s license was temporarily withdrawn, and he is scheduled to appear in court on December 9, with Banchero scheduled to appear the day before. The Duke University Athletics Department and Krzyzewski sent a statement to The News & Observer, a local news agency.

The statement read, “We are evaluating a legal problem involving two players of the men’s basketball team.” “The Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials will ultimately determine any future actions as a result of this event.” Sergeant Christopher Knox also told the newspaper that when he stopped the couple, he noted a distinct odor of alcohol. According to the officer, Savarino’s eyes were “red glassy” and he had “red glassy eyes.” Grayson Sherr, a Duke team manager, was given custody of him. Banchero was not released into the custody of anyone, according to the arrest record.

The status of the two players for the upcoming game against Gardner-Webb on November 16 at 7 p.m. EST is unknown.

The 19-year-old freshman was one of the most sought-after recruits last year and is projected to be again this year.