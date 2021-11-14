CNN Host Interrogates Biden Adviser on June Remark That Inflation Would ‘Pop Up’ and ‘Go Down.’

On Sunday, CNN host Jake Tapper grilled White House economic adviser Brian Deese over President Joe Biden’s statements in June about inflation, which has already hit a 31-year high.

“By the way, discussion about inflation, the overwhelming view is it’s going to go up a little bit and then go back down,” Biden said at the time.

Tapper also presented a clip of Deese discussing inflation at the time, saying, “To the extent that people are focused on inflationary pressures in the short term, that really isn’t the issue.”

“Do you believe you and the president were mistaken and that inflation is not a problem?”