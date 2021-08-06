CNN has fired three staffers for showing up to work without being immunized.

Three CNN employees were fired after they arrived at work without being vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus, as per company policy.

The company’s president, Jeff Zucker, informed employees of the termination in a memo sent on Thursday, reminding them that immunizations are required if they report to the office or work in the field with other employees.

“Let me be clear: we have a zero tolerance stance on this,” he continued.

The Associated Press got the document after CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy initially tweeted its contents.

CNN did not provide any information about the layoffs or where the employees were stationed.

The majority of CNN’s offices are already open on a volunteer basis, and more than a third of the news team has returned, according to Mr Zucker.

He noted that proof of vaccination has been left to the honor system, but that might change in the coming weeks.

Masks will be required in CNN offices in Atlanta, Washington, and Los Angeles while individuals are not eating, drinking, or in an enclosed private room, according to the CNN president.

Even in offices where wearing a mask is not required, people should do what makes them feel comfortable, he said, “without fear of punishment or condemnation from coworkers.”

A scheduled company-wide return to work on September 7 has been postponed until at least early to mid-October, according to the CNN letter.

Because of the increase in Covid instances, other media businesses have made similar decisions.