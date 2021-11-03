CNN and ABC Glenn Youngkin is running for Governor of Virginia.

According to ABC and CNN estimates, Glenn Youngkin is expected to win Virginia’s governor race.

Youngkin, a Republican, won the election early on November 3 around 12:30 a.m., according to CNN. Youngkin won a close contest with 51 percent to 48.3 percent and 95 percent of ballots counted.

Youngkin’s victory represents the first time in more than a decade that a Republican has won the governorship of Virginia. Robert McDonnell, the most recent Republican governor of Virginia, was elected in 2009 and served until 2014.

Governors in Virginia are not allowed to serve consecutive terms, but they are allowed to run for reelection later. Terry McAuliffe, Youngkin’s Democratic opponent, was campaigning for his second term in office after serving his first from 2014 to 2018, the period that followed McDonnell’s. When incumbent Governor Ralph Northam won the state’s gubernatorial race in 2017, he retained the office in the Democratic column.

The only two states with regularly scheduled governor elections this fall are Virginia and New Jersey, and many Americans have viewed the Virginia campaign as a good predictor of how next year’s midterm elections will go. While incumbent New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was polling ahead of his Republican opponent in the run-up to Election Day, the contest in Virginia was much closer, with numerous surveys taken in recent weeks indicating Youngkin and McAuliffe were even.

The day before the election, polling averages revealed that only 1 point separated the two contenders. While McAuliffe led in most surveys throughout the summer and early fall, his advantage dwindled as the election approached, and some polls released in the days leading up to the election indicated Youngkin was the front-runner.

In the weeks leading up to the election, some high-profile Democrats rallied in support of McAuliffe as the campaign in Virginia became more competitive. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Barack Obama were among the officials who joined McAuliffe at campaign rallies in Virginia, and musicians Pharrell Williams, Dave Matthews, and Carole King lent their support to the Democratic candidate.

When Donald Trump first endorsed Youngkin in May, he gained support from a past president. Despite this, Trump has stated that he supports the bill. This is a condensed version of the information.