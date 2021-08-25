Clubbers experienced “the best night of their life” at this former Liverpool nightclub.

A former Liverpool nightclub that has been beloved by generations of clubbers has hosted a number of well-known musicians and has been shown on our screens.

The State began as a beautiful ballroom in the 1920s and evolved throughout the decades, from being taken over by Littlewoods to reopening as Liverpool’s first Laser nightclub in the 1980s.

The place was featured in Frank Clarke’s film A Letter to Brezhnev and on the popular music show The Tube when they came to Liverpool to make a segment on the music scene.

By the 1990s, the state was hosting major events like Monster Jam and Garlands, and reunions are still held today.

The Grade II listed State Insurance Building on Dale Street in Liverpool City Centre has been home to JD Gym since 2014.

Here, we take a look back at The State Nightclub’s history and the happy recollections that generations of partygoers still have.

The State was built in the roaring 1920s as a spectacular Art Nouveau ballroom that hosted tea dances in the 1930s and 1940s.

Littlewoods bought it in 1949 and operated it initially as a restaurant, then as a social center for their employees.

Before falling into disuse and becoming a storehouse, seats were built and the building was utilized as a theatre.

The State was reopened as Liverpool’s first Laser nightclub in the early 1980s, and by 1984, resident DJs Mike Knowler and Andy Carroll had taken over.

“Acid house was the biggest transformation of my lifetime,” Mike previously told The Washington Newsday. We switched from playing student music to the newest American house from Chicago at the State. On a Monday night, the club would be packed.”

New Order, The Farm, Voice of the Beehive, and Sigue Sigue Sputnik were among many who performed at The State, in addition to club nights.

The ballroom was included in Frank Clarke’s film A Letter to Brezhnev, starring Margi Clarke, in 1984, and the music show The Tube did a segment on the music scene in that same decade. “The summary has come to an end.”