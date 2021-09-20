Clown who lost his job due to COVID cleans houses while dressed as a clown.

COVID-19 began wreaking havoc on communities all around the world over a year and a half ago, and millions of people’s lives were forever transformed. Many employees’ occupations were restructured, and millions of people were left jobless.

During the pandemic, one man in Malaysia was able to flip his luck around and turn his fairly obscure job into something in high demand.

Before COVID-19, Shaharul Hisam Baharudin worked as a clown, performing at parties and other occasions. Now, as a professional cleaner, he’s bringing a little of that excitement into people’s homesâ€”with a twist.

During the epidemic, this clown had to modify up his routine. Here’s how he went from throwing parties to sanitizing Malaysian homes. pic.twitter.com/je7rQT2Mog

â€“ September 20, 2021, Local News 8 (@localnews8)

Baharudin began disinfecting homes using the smoke machine he had previously used at events. Another item he took with him from his previous jobs? He was dressed as a clown.

Baharudin remarked in a translated video from Wyoming’s Local News 8 that while disinfection services are prevalent nowadays, “my style is distinct.”

He explained, “My emphasis is more on trying to create a joyful atmosphere.”

Baharudin is reportedly renowned as the “fogging clown” in Malaysia, and families enjoy seeing him sanitize their homes. He also paused to build balloon animals for youngsters after he completed cleaning, according to a news clip presented by the outlet.

“Because the children are unable to go out or to the mall and are spending more time at home, they may be stressed,” Baharudin speculated.

He foregoes the traditional face masks at work in favor of a white mask decorated with a large, red clown-like grin.

“Even if it’s only for a little time,” he remarked, “I can make them happy.”

According to Reuters, Baharudin receives three orders every week to disinfect residences, malls, and shops.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Malaysia has a Level 4 or “very high” level of COVID-19 throughout the country as of September 20. (CDC).

Since January 3, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) states that over two million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country. In. This is a condensed version of the information.