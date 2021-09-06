Closures of the new Palace Arcade and Adventureland have been postponed.

Despite intentions to demolish the structure, the closing of New Palace Arcade and Adventureland has been postponed.

The news that a 1930s building in New Brighton, Wirral, will be demolished to make room for a hotel, flats, and shops devastated many people.

The challenging maintenance requirements of over £100,000 per year were previously mentioned by owner David Wilkie.

He had previously claimed that the facility would close before Christmas this year; nevertheless, he is still in talks with Viking New Brighton, the business that has been working on plans to purchase and renovate the land.

The closing of the renowned New Brighton attractions has been temporarily postponed as talks continue, according to Patrick Shea of Viking New Brighton.

Mr Wilkie previously told The Washington Newsday that one of his objectives for the site was to reinvest money from the building’s sale back into the community.

He stated he planned to use some of the redevelopment’s commercial space to reintroduce arcades and Giant Footsteps, a small village resembling New Brighton.

“I have good personnel, and I want to maintain them,” Mr Wilkie said. While we’re still working out the details, I’ve already committed to a location for the arcade, which will feature cutting-edge virtual reality technology.

“The New Brighton Tower, which will be approximately chest height, will be included in the miniature village, which will cost around £1 million. Then there’s the idea of a laser projection of the rest of the tower, complete with clouds, that can alter from day to night.

“I’m also seeking for someone to give talks about New Brighton’s history because it has such a rich history. It is going to be incredible.

“And I still have a lot of the old wat equipment from the tunnels beneath the building that I’d like to see go somewhere, even if it’s to a museum,” says the author.

He also mentioned that after the sale of the structure, he would look into buying some land to resurrect the fairground.

While debates over the site’s future progress, the stores, arcade, and. “The summary has come to an end.”