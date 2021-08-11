Closer examination of claims of voter suppression in newly enacted state laws reveals that not all of them are true.

As states around the United States pass new election laws, efforts have been made to aggregate the effects of those laws. Reports claiming new election rules will “restrict” voting or have a “anti-voter” effect, as reported in both journalistic and advocacy organization comments, misunderstand what many of the legislation will do.

A piece in The Washington Post on July 14, 2021, described what it dubbed “voting restrictions,” citing data from the “Voting Rights Lab,” and stated that “17 states had enacted 32 laws with provisions that tighten procedures for voting and election administration.” The Voting Rights Lab’s mission is to “create winning state legislative campaigns that secure, protect, and defend all Americans’ voting rights.”

The Brennan Center for Justice, a non-profit whose mission is to “reform, reinvigorate, and protect our country’s systems of democracy and justice when required,” published a July 2021 “roundup” to examine “the complete impact of efforts to suppress the vote in 2021.” According to the report, “at least 18 states implemented 30 legislation that restrict access to the vote,” a fact referenced by Vice President Kamala Harris in remarks commemorating the Voting Rights Act’s 50th anniversary.

A law’s classification as voter suppression, voting restriction, or tightening of a voting regulation requires judgment. It forecasts the impact of law in the future and concludes that the law will have a negative impact.

As an election law professor who has looked into the statutes that have been grouped together as “voting limits,” I’ve discovered that while some of them are legitimate voting restrictions, many are simply standard election administration rules that don’t deserve to be labeled as such. Many bills will likely have no visible impact on the right to vote, much less a negative impact.

House Bill 12 in Utah, for example, was passed unanimously by both houses of the legislature.

Utah’s measure amends a provision that governs how dead persons are removed from voter rolls. It mandates the state election administrator to transmit Social Security Administration data regarding those who have died to county clerks so that clerks can remove them from the list of registered voters, which improves communication between election authorities and death certificates.

This is listed by the Brennan Center as a statute that restricts the ability to vote, while the Voting Rights Lab describes its effect as "unclear." This, however, is not a voter purge.