Clinton College is offering free tuition to all full-time students for the upcoming academic year.

President Lester McCorn of South Carolina’s historically Black and Christian Clinton College announced last week that all full-time students will receive free tuition for the next 2021-2022 school year.

The little college in Rock Hill had already announced that it will halve its autumn tuition and provide new tablets to its students, according to the Associated Press. Each full-time student, according to McCorn, will receive a free Microsoft Surface laptop. Tuition at the college is $4,960 each semester and $9,920 per year. The COVID-19 has been taxing for everyone, according to McCorn’s declaration.

In a statement, McCorn stated, “This scholarship support will enable access to school to many kids who have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and who would otherwise have had to forego pursuing their educational and career objectives.”

He continued, “We want to make sure you can perform at a high level without any excuses.”

“Even in a virtual environment, we have done our best to keep Clinton College moving forward and providing a great education,” McCorn continued.

According to the school’s website, the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church founded the school during the Reconstruction era “to assist reduce illiteracy among freedmen.”

Despite the financial problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the school strives to ensure that its pupils receive a college education.

Students who have been vaccinated are allowed to live on campus but must still pay room and board. Full-time students who live off campus can complete their classes online for free.

“The pandemic has been stressful for each and every one of us,” McCorn added.

According to The Herald, the institution is one of a slew of smaller schools around the state offering free tuition to pupils during the pandemic. Spartanburg Community College is now providing a similar deal to anyone taking at least six credits — or two courses — while Denmark Technical College recently announced that the first 500 applicants for the autumn semester will have their fees waived.