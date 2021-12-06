Climber who discovers a box of gems after a plane crash receives half of the prize.

After discovering a hoard of valuable stones and reporting it to the authorities, a French climber was rewarded handsomely. On Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps and western Europe, the hoard of emeralds, rubies, and sapphires was buried in the snow for decades.

The climber, who has not been recognized, is said to have discovered the diamonds in 2013.

After an Air India jet crashed into the mountain in 1966, it is thought that the precious stones were lost at the site and were kept undisturbed for over 50 years.

According to 9 News, the airplane was flying from Mumbai to New York at the time.

According to a BBC article, the mountaineer was lauded after he handed the box of diamonds over to the French government, which is a French legal obligation.

After unsuccessful attempts to trace the original owner, the jewels were divided into two equal pieces, one of which was given to the municipal government in Chamonix and the other to the climber. Each half was said to be worth around $242,500 (€150,000).

After the climber reported his discovery to the authorities, Chamonix Mayor Eric Fournie complimented him for his “purity.”

In 1950 and 1966, two flights operated by Air India, India’s national carrier, crashed into the mountains. Climbers have discovered debris, bags, and human remains from the plane during the last few decades, according to AFP.

There were 117 persons on board when the plane crashed in 1966; all 106 passengers and 11 crew members died. Officials believe the stones were on board the 1966 aircraft, which included at least six British passengers as well as Homi J. Bhabha, the physicist considered as the “father” of India’s nuclear program.

A suitcase containing Indian diplomatic correspondence was discovered in the French Alps in 2012, near the accident site of the same Air India plane 55 years before. After several tourists noticed the debris and reported it, a mountain rescue worker recovered the jute bag, which contained newspapers, calendars, and a personal message.