Climate-warming greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere have reached new highs.

UN scientists have warned that levels of planet-warming greenhouse gases in the atmosphere hit new highs last year, just ahead of important climate negotiations.

Carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere climbed at a quicker rate in 2020 than in the previous decade, according to the UN’s World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). This trend is expected to continue in 2021.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 epidemic had no detectable impact on atmospheric levels of greenhouse gases or the rate at which they are building up, but there was a short drop in new emissions.

If greenhouse gas concentrations continue to rise at current rates, global temperatures would climb far beyond the universally agreed-upon long-term targets of 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius to avert the worst effects of climate change.

Human activities such as burning fossil fuels for power, heating, and transportation, farming, and deforestation create greenhouse gases, which pile up in the atmosphere, trapping more heat and causing rising temperatures, extreme weather, and rising seas.

Professor Petteri Taalas, secretary general of the World Meteorological Organization, said the latest greenhouse gas data sent a clear, scientific message to climate negotiators at the Cop26 talks, adding, “We are way off track.”

The last time the Earth’s atmosphere had similar amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) was three to five million years ago, when temperatures were 2C-3C warmer and sea levels were 10-20 meters higher — but there weren’t 7.8 billion people on the planet at the time, he warned.

“Many nations are now adopting carbon neutral targets,” Prof Taalas added, “and it is envisaged that at Cop26, there will be a huge rise in commitments.”

“We need to turn our promise into action that reduces the greenhouse gases that cause climate change.”

“We must reconsider our industrial, energy, and transportation systems, as well as our entire way of life.

"We must reconsider our industrial, energy, and transportation systems, as well as our entire way of life.

"The required adjustments are both economically and technically feasible. There isn't any more time to waste." According to the World Meteorological Organization's latest annual greenhouse gas bulletin, carbon dioxide, the most important greenhouse gas, has reached critical levels in the atmosphere.