Climate disasters disproportionately affect racial minorities.

Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on towns from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast, demolishing homes and claiming the lives of mostly low-income families. According to a new Environmental Protection Agency report, ethnic minorities in the United States are disproportionately affected by environmental crises and their severe health repercussions.

According to the paper, racial and ethnic minorities are “least equipped to prepare for, and recover from, heat waves, poor air quality, flooding, and other consequences.” African American populations are 40% more likely to reside in locations with anticipated increases in extreme temperature-related mortality, and 34% more likely to live in areas with the highest projected increases in pediatric asthma diagnoses, according to the study’s major finding.

With a predicted 3.6°F increase in global warming, American Indians and Alaska natives are 48 percent more likely to live in areas that will be flooded by sea level rise, while Hispanic and Latino people are 43 percent more likely to live in areas with the highest projected labor hour reductions due to extreme temperatures. White Americans, on the other hand, are 19% more likely to lose assets or real estate.

According to Joe Goffman, acting head of the EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation, the comprehensive review was a “first of its kind.” “One of the underlying lessons of this report is that so many communities that are heavily Black and African American find themselves in the way of some of the worst impacts of climate change, as was the case with Katrina and, we may find, turns out to be the case with Hurricane Sandy,” he said.

The full impact of Hurricane Ida is still being analyzed, but AccuWeather estimates total destruction and economic loss at $80 billion. Over 1 million people have lost power as a result of Ida, and many have been forced to flee their homes and communities.

President Joe Biden warned on Thursday that extreme storms brought on by climate change have arrived, and the country needs to be better prepared for them: “Hurricane Ida, wildfires in the West, and record flash floods in New York and New Jersey over the last several days are just another warning that extreme storms and the climate problem are here.”

The Department of Health and Human Services established the Office of Climate Change and Health Equity in response to this year’s terrible storms. This is the first time a federal program has done so. Brief News from Washington Newsday.