Climate Change Poses a ‘Systemic Risk’ to Housing and Financial Institutions, according to a White House report.

According to the Associated Press, a new White House assessment issued Friday details the extensive “systemic risk” of climate change in areas ranging from housing and insurance markets to financial institutions. The release of the 40-page research follows President Joe Biden’s executive order from May, which ordered the government to look into how climate change impacts could damage the economy. Climate change has pushed the United States to deal with increasingly severe heat, flooding, storms, and wildfires.

“If this year has taught us anything, it’s that climate change continues to represent an urgent and systemic risk to our economy, as well as to the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Americans, and we must act immediately,” White House national climate advisor Gina McCarthy told reporters.

One of the initiatives outlined in the lengthy paper is for the government’s Financial Stability Oversight Council to develop tools to identify and mitigate climate-related economic hazards. Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that federal agencies involved in house lending and mortgages would study the impact of climate change on the housing market.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development, together with partners, would play a part by developing flood and climate-related risk disclosures for homebuyers.

A storm in Texas in February resulted in massive power disruptions, 210 deaths, and extensive property damage. Wildfires raged across the West. The Pacific Northwest heat dome pushed temperatures to new highs in Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon. In August, Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana, causing devastating floods in the Northeast.

The Biden administration’s recommendations mark a dramatic shift in the broader discussion about climate change, implying that the country must plan for the expenses that families, investors, and governments will incur.

The study also aims to demonstrate to the rest of the world how serious the US government is about combating climate change ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, which will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, from October 31 to November 12.

The Treasury Department intends to address the risks to the insurance sector and the availability of coverage, among other things, as stated in the study. The Securities and Exchange Commission is considering mandatory disclosure requirements.