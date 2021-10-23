Climate change might put some Scottish distilleries out of business by 2080.

According to a new analysis, global climate changes might limit or even eliminate whisky output at some of Scotland’s distilleries within the next 60 years.

Warmer temperatures and droughts in the near future could have a significant impact on the three ingredients needed to manufacture a dram in Scotland – water, barley, and yeast, according to climate change researchers at University College London.

According to a report commissioned by Glengoyne Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Scotland will experience more severe droughts over a longer period of time by the 2080s, resulting in a reduced and intermittent water supply, forcing some distilleries to “decrease or halt production” because they are “heavily reliant on a continuous water supply.”

According to researchers, such distilleries utilize roughly 61 billion litres of water every year, with a single litre of whisky requiring about 47 gallons.

Drought circumstances led five of Islay’s ten distilleries, as well as the Blair Atholl and Edradour distilleries in Perthshire, to suspend production during the summer of 2018.

In the same year, due to the hot weather, Glenfarclas in Speyside lost a month’s worth of production, totaling 300,000 gallons of whisky. Although barley is considered a drought-tolerant crop, the survey discovered that warmer weather has had a detrimental impact on the grain variety during the last decade.

According to researchers, the 2018 heatwave reduced UK spring barley production by 7.9%, raising the crop’s value to £179 per ton, up from £145 per ton the previous year. They said that because Scotch whisky manufacturing requires roughly 800,000 tons of spring barley per year, a price hike of this magnitude would cost the sector around £27 million.

The paper did, however, warn that rising temperatures could lead to a resurgence in distilleries’ usage of maize, which was formerly “an key element in grain Scotch whisky.” Warmer summers and milder winters, on the other hand, may result in an increase in invasive species, pests, and diseases.

“There’s a preconception that Scotland is a wet, rainy region with a consistent water supply,” said Carole Roberts, principal author and climate change researcher at UCL. When and where climate change occurs is changing.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”