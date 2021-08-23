Climate change is making deadly flooding more likely, according to scientists.

Scientists warn that the world will see more torrential rainstorms and deadly flooding as a result of the climate catastrophe.

According to experts, extreme rainfall events like those that caused severe flooding in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg last month will become more common as a result of global warming, with extreme rainfall events like those that caused severe flooding in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg between 1.2 and nine times more likely.

Climate scientists conducted a fast investigation as part of the World Weather Attribution program, which discovered that the type of downpours that produced the floods are three to 19 percent heavier as a result of human-induced rising temperatures.

Climate experts have warned that as global temperatures rise, the possibilities of heavy rainfall and flooding would increase even more, according to the PA news agency.

Last month’s severe rains, which contributed to the flooding, occurred in a world that is 1.2 degrees warmer than it was in the late 1800s as a result of human activity, primarily the combustion of fossil fuels, which emits greenhouse gases.

The floods, which were worst around the rivers Ahr, Erft, and Meuse, killed at least 184 people in Germany and 38 people in Belgium, wreaking havoc on homes, roads, railway lines, and businesses, and cutting some villages off for days – as shown in the video above.

The flooding was caused by very heavy rainfall over one to two days, existing damp conditions, and local water and river levels, according to the fast study.

The researchers focused their analysis on how climate change affects maximum one-day and two-day rainfall events in the two tiny locations that saw the most catastrophic flooding, as well as more broadly across Western Europe.

The amount of rain that fell in the Ahr-Erft region of Germany and the Belgian side of the Meuse basin shattered records by a wide margin, with 93mm (3.7 inches) of rain falling in one day along the Ahr and Erft rivers.

However, because to the difficulty of estimating the impact of climate change on events in a limited area, the researchers expanded their analysis to evaluate how likely comparable intense rain events could occur throughout a big area of western Europe.

They also concentrated on rainfall rather than other causes of flooding, partly due to the dangers of floodwater.