Climate activists should send a “hopeful” message, according to Schwarzenegger.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has urged climate campaigners to spread a positive message about pollution instead of scaring the public with “continuous fear that cannot be sustained.”

In a talk to the Austrian World Summit in Vienna, which he helps organize, the former California governor brought up his background as the hero of the Terminator films.

Those films, he added, depicted a terrifying, dystopian world, but they were “centered on human will and human hope.”

Mr. Schwarzenegger stated, “No one is going to invest big quantities of money in a movie where there is no hope.” “Yet I commonly hear environmentalists warn about climate change as an existential threat to humanity… we are doomed.”

He wondered aloud, “Is it any wonder people are perplexed and tuned out?” “There is no story in this film other than perpetual worry, which cannot be sustained.”

The Austrian-American actor has devoted his time to environmental concerns since leaving politics in 2011. On climate change, the former Republican lawmaker sparred with ex-President Donald Trump.

Mr. Schwarzenegger claimed that the public considers the environmental movement as being “trapped in despair and confusion,” and that it uses jargon that is beyond the comprehension of most people.

How can you hope to draw others along if you don’t handle the situation as a crisis?

“Pollution is enemy number one… it is the very thing that causes climate change,” he said, arguing that activists should focus on only one message.

“We can fix it as humans – we can kill it, we can put an end to it.”

“You, especially leaders from high-income countries, are claiming to change and listen to the young people while you continue pretty much precisely as before,” Greta Thunberg, a Swedish environmental activist, said at the same gathering.

She continued, “You say we need to go gently to bring the public along.” “However, if you don’t approach this issue like a crisis, how do you hope to bring the people along?”