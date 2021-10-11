Climate activists arrested for blocking traffic with a truck, a boat, and their bodies.

According to the Associated Press, police arrested more than 60 Extinction Rebellion climate activists who allegedly refused to leave three locations by blocking a busy crossroads near the temporary house of the Netherlands’ parliament in The Hauge on Monday.

Extinction Rebellion stated that they wanted to attract attention and that the rally was advocating for climate justice in a message to reporters.

The protest began when demonstrators rolled a yellow boat into the middle of the road with the Dutch words “citizens decide” written on it. Other demonstrators walked to a nearby crossroads and sat or lay down in the road.

In a tweet, police warned they were producing a dangerous traffic scenario.

At the start of the protest, one man sat in the center of the road on a traffic island, holding a banner that read in Dutch, “This is a dead end road.”

Others had parked a truck in the middle of the road, obstructing it. “We are part of an international movement fighting for a livable and just earth,” an activist in the truck told the crowd.

The rally took place a day after 80 groups and thousands of demonstrators marched through Brussels to encourage international leaders to take more aggressive action to combat climate change.

The Dutch demonstration, according to Exhibition Rebellion, is one of many running up to a United Nations climate meeting that begins on October 31 in Glasgow, Scotland.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“Do everything possible to prevent biodiversity loss and make the Netherlands climate neutral by 2025,” the organization stated.

One of the participants suggested that politicians and experts work together more closely to set clear goals for the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow.

“I believe policymakers should collaborate directly with climate scientists to gain a clear picture of what is required—what type of steps are required, and what degrees of warming we can still accept vs what is truly devastating,” Mira Geirnaert said.