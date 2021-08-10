Clearing and how to ensure your university spot on the day of the results.

On August 10, tens of thousands of students throughout Liverpool will receive their A-level results, with many expecting to get the grades they need to continue on to university.

Exams for GCSE and A-level students were canceled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, and instructors’ grades were substituted.

The results day has been pushed back two weeks to give students more opportunity to appeal their findings before the start of the new University semester in September.

The clearing process is for people who did not receive the grades they needed and were unsuccessful in appealing their findings. Before the results day, here’s all you need to know about the procedure.

All you need to know about appealing GCSE and A-level results ahead of results day Clearing allows students to enter university in seats that have yet to be filled. It is open to people who have applied to join an undergraduate scheme through UCAS but have yet to receive an offer from a university.

Clearing provides chances in most disciplines of study in most university cities across the UK, with positions becoming available as a result of students dropping out at the last minute or changing their minds about what they want to study.

Clearing began on June 30th, and you can use it to apply to a course of study provided you don’t have any other offers, provisional or unconditional, from other universities. If you wait until after the results are released on August 12 to apply to other universities, ensure sure your spot at your first choice has not been confirmed.

You’ll need to call the university you want to apply to through clearance to make sure they still have spots open on the course you wish to take. Through clearance, you can only apply to one university at a time.

If the university you want offers you a place, you may track it down and add it to your UCAS account.

If you applied to more than one university in your initial application, you won’t be accepted. You will if you simply applied for one option in your initial application. “The summary has come to an end.”