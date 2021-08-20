Clay Higgins tells the man who called him a “traitor” over the 2020 election to “get a ring.”

Congressman Clay Higgins, who was dubbed a “traitor” for voting against certifying the 2020 election results, responded by threatening to physically fight an Alaskan.

The Louisiana Republican was one of the first members of Congress to say he would challenge the 2020 election results because he suspected voter fraud had gone unreported. The decision to refuse to recognize the election results, like those of other legislators, sparked outrage, and on Wednesday, a Facebook user called him a “domestic enemy” of the Constitution because of his post-election actions.

Higgins said that he’ll be in Alaska in 2022 and that he’ll be “easy to find.”

Higgins said, “Find us a ring or a dojo.” “I’ll give you a couple of chances to make your case.”

On his Twitter feed, Joel Dolphin, the man who posted the remark on Higgins’ Facebook post, tweeted the congressman’s answer. He called Higgins a “actual traitor” and said that a physical fight between the two men could be a “wonderful way to earn money for charity,” tagging Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White.

Dolphin told The Advocate he was only “mildly” startled when the congressman asked him to a fight because he has “extremely horrible character.” In terms of the contest, however, he didn’t expect “anything to happen.”

“It’s not a good look for a US representative, or for US politics in general, to challenge a citizen to a fight. It’s simply another reason for his constituents’ dissatisfaction with him; add it to the list. I’m hoping a more moderate and honest Republican can defeat him in the primaries,” Dolphin added.

Higgins was initially elected to the House of Representatives in 2016, and he has won reelection twice since then, with his popularity growing in 2020. Higgins, who is known for his tough and divisive statements, said in the autumn on Facebook that anyone arriving in Louisiana “aggressively natured and armed” would be given a “one way ticket.” He went on to say that he will “personally drop ten of you,” and included a photo of Black demonstrators at a Black Lives Matter rally in the tweet.

Later, he said on Facebook that the United States is being "manipulated into a new period."