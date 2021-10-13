Claudio Ranieri confirms what he will purchase if Watford keep a clean sheet against Liverpool.

Claudio Ranieri, Watford’s new head coach, has detailed how he will reward his players if they preserve a clean sheet against Liverpool on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side visits Vicarage Road this weekend, and Ranieri will take charge of his debut game in charge of the Hornets.

After seven Premier League games, the two teams are separated by eight points, with the Reds still undefeated in the top level this season.

Watford are presently 15th in the table after two victories and a draw, but they are four points clear of the relegation zone.

The Hornets will be hoping for a shock this weekend, and they’ll have an added reason to win three points.

The Italian coach promised his team pizza if they preserved a clean sheet against Stoke City during Leicester City’s title-winning season of 2015/16, and he has now gone one better.

When asked how the Watford players would celebrate their 1-0 win over Liverpool on Saturday, Ranieri said: “There will be no pizza! If I take a clean sheet, I pay for dinner.

“A pizza is insufficient. It would be a meal “He made a joke.

Jurgen Klopp, the Reds’ manager, was also lauded by Ranieri, who characterized him as a “really good manager.”

“It’ll be a fantastic match. I need to make sure that everything is in order “According to the 69-year-old.

“I used to monitor his training sessions when he was at Borussia Dortmund.

“He’s a fantastic manager who has won everything, and I’m looking forward to meeting him on Saturday.”