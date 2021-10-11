Claudia Winkleman’s dress on Strictly Come Dancing distracted viewers.

Last night, a second celebrity was ousted from Strictly Come Dancing, but Claudia Winkleman’s attire had viewers distracted.

The TV host, who isn’t afraid to experiment with fashion, wore a lovely black boucle cardigan with red trim and fashionable black cycling shorts.

Her clothing, on the other hand, caught several viewers off guard, with many praising her for the bold ensemble.

Emmerdale The real age of Belle Dingle, her battle with illness, and her off-screen romance Hannah expressed herself as follows: “Claudia’s cardi and pedal pushers routine completely overshadowed the opening dance… And I’m really enjoying it.” “How good does Claudia look?” Colin wrote. “Claudia is half Chanel, half professional biker,” Debbie joked. Joanne explained: “Claudia is dressed in a stylish pair of shorts. Back in the day, weren’t they called city shorts? I had a lot of pairs. Then it’s time to bring them back,” she says, adding three heart-eye emojis to the mix.” “Obsessed with Claudia’s cycling shorts,” said another. “I will need Claudia’s cardigan immediately please,” Kitty tweeted. Claudia and Tess Daly announced the departure of actress Katie McGlynn from Strictly Come Dancing.

During movie week, the Hollyoaks actress and her professional partner Gorka Marquez competed in a dance-off against comedian Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima.

The judges, however, preferred Judi’s Charleston to When You’re Good To Mama from the film musical Chicago to Katie’s American smooth to Cruella De Vil from the most recent 101 Dalmatians film Cruella.

“I think this is getting more and tougher every year,” Motsi Mabuse said. “It was so close, it was a really difficult decision to make, but I’m just going with the overall positive picture, which was more dance intensive, so I’m going with Judi and Graziano.”

“Well, I think both couples did incredibly well and improved in the dance-off itself,” Craig Revel Horwood stated, “but there was one couple who shone brighter in the performance for me, and that is Judi and Graziano.”

After Anton Du Beke was the sole judge who voted to save Katie for another week, head judge Shirley Ballas decided to save Judi.

“I have really loved my time,” Katie said after her elimination. “I am so thrilled I got to be Cruella and dance with this great guy, I have loved every second.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”