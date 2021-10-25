Claudia Winkleman’s costume has elicited the similar reaction from BBC Strictly Come Dancing viewers.

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing were all raving over Claudia Winkleman’s attire on tonight’s results show.

Tonight, Ugo Monye and Rhys Stephenson competed in a dance-off for a spot in the Halloween special.

Ugo, a former rugby player, finished last in the competition, receiving 20 points from the judges.

After a week off owing to an old back ailment, he returned to the dance floor with a rumba to Silk Sonic’s Leave The Door Open with Oti Mabuse.

Shirley Ballas advised him to concentrate on his posture, while Craig Revel Horwood claimed his performance was “heavy footed” and “lacked musicality.”

When asked about missing a week, he said: “It was excruciatingly uncomfortable. I used to FaceTime Oti simply to feel like I was a part of it. It’s wonderful to be back.” The final couple to dance was Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu, who performed an American Smooth to Michael Buble’s I’ve Got The World On A String.

Craig concurred, stating, “I could watch you dance all night.” Anton Du Beke made some small concerns but stated he was a “great talent.”

He had a total of 32 points.

While Ugo was eliminated as the fourth celebrity, people were distracted by Claudia’s stunning attire.

Her leopard print leggings and heels, coupled with a black flowing top, were a hit with viewers.

“I love Claudia’s style tonight!” Karen tweeted.

“Claudia’s trousers, though,” Jayne replied.

“My leopard print tights may re-emerge from the bottom of the wardrobe because to Claudia,” Susanna commented.

“Never have I wanted Claudia’s full ensemble more!” Jill tweeted.

Catherine also added: “Claudia Winkleman’s attire on Strictly tonight excites me weirdly. I’d like it from head to toe.”