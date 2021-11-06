Claudia Winkleman of Strictly Come Dancing ‘nails it’ with her new appearance.

Claudia Winkleman “nailed it” when she altered up her distinctive style for tonight’s episode, according to Strictly viewers.

Claudia is recognized for her shiny hair and lengthy fringe, as well as a light lipstick and a lot of eyeliner.

The neutral lippy was dropped in favor of a bright red tint tonight (Saturday).

She also wore an enormous suit that stood out against co-host Tess Daly’s sparkly nude outfit.

Claudia’s edgy outfit drew a lot of attention on social media, according to the Manchester Evening News.

“Nailed it again, Winks,” one wrote.

“Claudia Winkleman’s costume is EVERYTHING,” commented another.

“Love adore love your suit tonight!” wrote a third.

She “channeled Reservoir Dogs,” according to several viewers.

“Claudia with Red Lipstick is a SERVE!” commented another spectator, referring to her lipstick.

“Oooh I like that red lippy Claudia is wearing,” said another.

Claudia is known for her eye-catching costumes, and fans are frequently eager to compliment her on her style.

This weekend, Strictly Come Dancing airs at a different time.

The show on Saturday will mark the halfway point of the current season.

Saturday’s episode began at 6.45pm on BBC One, with fewer couples performing.

The results program will air at 7.15 p.m. on Sunday.