Claudia Webbe, a member of Parliament, will be jailed for a harassment campaign that included threats of an acid assault.

Claudia Webbe, a jealous MP, is set to be punished today for threatening to throw acid at a boyfriend’s friend.

After her harassment campaign against Michelle Merritt, the Leicester East MP, 56, has been warned she could face prison.

She also risks losing her House of Commons seat if she is sentenced to a year or more in prison, or a byelection if at least 10% of her constituents sign a petition in the event of a lesser sentence.

Webbe allegedly harassed 59-year-old Ms Merritt by making a series of threatening phone calls between September 1 and April 26 last year, according to the court.

In one, Webbe referred to Ms Merritt as a “slag,” threatened her with acid, and informed her that she would give her daughters sexual images and videos.

Webbe repeatedly warned the victim to “get out of my relationship” with partner Lester Thomas in another call, which was recorded by the complainant.

Webbe, from Islington, north London, denied harassing Ms Merritt, claiming she just made “courtesy calls” to warn her not to meet Mr Thomas in violation of coronavirus restrictions.

Character witnesses for the defendant included former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, ex-shadow chancellor John McDonnell, and former shadow home secretary Diane Abbott.

“I do not find the defendant to be coherent, persuasive, and true in all parts of her evidence,” Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring stated after finding her guilty.

“I feel some of what she said was made up on the spur of the moment.”

“In summary, I find Ms Webbe to be vague, incoherent, and at times illogical, and in the end, I believe her to be untruthful,” he continued.

Webbe was released on unrestricted bail.

Webbe was elected to the House of Commons in December 2019 after defeating Labour veteran Keith Vaz for the seat.

After being charged, she was suspended from the party.

Harassment that puts a victim in fear of violence can result in a maximum punishment of 10 years in jail, or 14 years if racially or religiously aggravated, though magistrates courts can usually only issue a six-month sentence for a single offense.