Clarkson’s Farm will not be renewed, according to Jeremy Clarkson.

Jeremy Clarkson has spoken out about the possibility of a second season of Clarkson’s Farm.

The show follows the presenter as he attempts to run a farm in the countryside despite having no prior experience in agriculture.

The series, which debuted in June, has been well-received.

However, the most recent update may disappoint fans.

According to YorkshireLive, at the end of the first season, Jeremy stated he was joyful than he had ever been as he and his crew, which included his fiancée Lisa, celebrated and reflected on a difficult year.

This gave supporters hope that the show will be renewed for a second season.

James Jay, a Twitter user, asked Jeremy if the rumors about Amazon cameras being back at the farm were true.

The answer, on the other hand, was exactly what fans had feared.

“No,” Jeremy said.

We’re not. Send an email to Amazon; their decision is final.”

“Not sure where this ‘second series’ thing is coming from,” the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host had earlier said in response to a tweet apparently confirming the news, adding, “Not sure where this ‘second series’ stuff is coming from.” Nothing is certain.”

Fans adored the show and pleaded for Clarkson to make a second season. “Jeremy, I just finished Season 1 of”Clarkson’s Farm” on Amazon,” one person remarked on Twitter.

“Wow… I’m completely blown away! You provided us with so many wonderful memories, photographs, and impressions.

“I had tears in my eyes when you described your first year as a farmer. Please keep showing us around your farm.”

“I hope you can make a second series,” said another. The first one was fantastic! Great for the whole family to see ( my boys are 12 and 14).

“It’s been a long time since we laughed like that!”