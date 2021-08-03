Clarisse Juliette of Love Island, how old is she?

Clarisse Juliette returned from Casa Amor after Tyler Cruickshank chose to recouple with her despite previously being linked to Kaz Kamwi.

Clarisse hasn’t had it easy since arriving at the resort, as Tyler informed her that despite her recoupling with Matthew MacNabb, he was still interested in Kaz.

For the past two shows, Tyler, Clarisse, and Kaz have been in a love triangle, but Tuesday’s recoupling may put that to rest, as the females get to choose which boy they recouple with.

Love Island is a reality show that airs on Before recoupling, Liam Reardon asks Millie Court to accept him back.

Clarisse is the owner of a successful jewelry line and a social media influencer with over 275k Instagram followers.

Clarisse remarked of her job, “I love jewelry, and I wanted to design something that was still cheap.” It’s made of actual gold or sterling silver, and it appears to be very expensive.”

But what is her age?

Clarisse is a 23-year-old woman who lives in London.

She dated footballer Alex Iwobi for four years before appearing on Love Island, and she even had a brief relationship with rapper Diddy’s son, Justin Combs.

She had Teddy Soares and Tyler in mind when she entered the villa, but Tyler struck a stronger bond with her.

However, on Tuesday’s episode, she will tell who she will marry following her current love triangle.