Clarisse Juliette from Love Island 2021: who is she? Age, Instagram, career, and a colorful dating past are all factors to consider.

Aaron and Lucinda were ejected from the island on last night’s episode after being voted the least favorite couple by the public.

The islanders won’t have to mourn for long, as 12 brand new competitors are set to shake up Love Island even further when Casa Amor returns in tonight’s episode.

The line-up for this year’s Casa Amor includes influencers, DJs, and even an American footballer, all of whom are out to ruffle some feathers and turn some heads over the next four days.

Clarisse Juliette is one of them. But who is she, exactly? Everything you need to know about the former Wag is right here.

Clarisse Juliette, who is she?

Clarisse Juliette is a London-based 23-year-old.

She defines herself as “goofy, clever, independent, and outgoing,” and her “bubbly and loving” demeanor promises to bring some laughter and fun to the villa.

She explains why she chose to participate in Love Island by saying, “I’m tired of holding my pillow… It’s time to start looking for a boyfriend. I get the impression that guys are coming in here to find a girlfriend as well.”

Clarisse previously dated Premier League striker Alex Iwobi for four years, as well as rapper Diddy’s son Justin Combs for a brief time.

But now, this brunette beauty has her sights set on Teddy, and she knows precisely what she wants in a man, describing him as “tall, confident, and smooth.” I’m not a fan of cocky, obnoxious men. That’s what I’d prefer if they’re truthful.

“It’s about getting to know them better,” she says. I’m going to make an effort to speak with everyone of them and find out what they have to say about the current situation.

“I’m an excellent judge of character, so I’ll be able to tell based on what they say and how they act among the other girls.”

What does Clarisse Juliette do for a living?

Clarisse is a brand owner with her own jewelry company, Chaleur, so there’s more to her than meets the eye.

Clarisse remarked of her job, “I love jewelry, and I wanted to design something that was still cheap.” It’s made of actual gold or sterling silver, and it appears to be very expensive.”

Clarisse, like previous participant Molly-Mae Hague, is joining the villa with. “The summary has come to an end.”