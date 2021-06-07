Clarence Williams III, who starred in the Mod Squad and Purple Rain, has died at the age of 81.

Clarence Williams III, who played Prince’s father in Purple Rain and the cool undercover detective Linc Hayes on the counterculture series The Mod Squad, has died.

He was 81 years old when he died.

Williams died on Friday at his Los Angeles home following a battle with colon cancer, according to his manager, Allan Mindel.

Williams, a New York native, has a five-decade career in theatre, television, and film.

In 1939, he was born into a musical household and raised by his musical grandparents.

His acting career began on Broadway.

His debut role came on ABC’s The Mod Squad, where he co-starred in with Peggy Lipton and Michael Cole.