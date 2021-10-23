Clarence Thomas, who has served on the Supreme Court for 30 years and is now a leading conservative, is celebrating his 30th birthday.

Clarence Thomas was sworn in as the newest associate justice of the United States Supreme Court on October 23, 1991, after a controversial nomination process and a close Senate vote.

On Saturday, Thomas, who is now 73 years old, will celebrate 30 years on the Supreme Court as the longest-serving member of the court and the most senior associate justice.

The Court’s composition has altered over the last three decades, but it appears that the balance has shifted in favor of Thomas’ conservative and originalist interpretations of the US Constitution in the recent year.

In 1991, the president was George H.W. Bush, a Republican who had nominated David Souter to the Supreme Court the year before.

Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall was the first and only African American on the Supreme Court at the time, and when he announced his retirement, Bush nominated Thomas to replace him.

Thomas, then 43, was a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and although being eligible for the position, his nomination became one of the most divisive in recent history.

A Disputed Confirmation

Senator Joe Biden was the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee when Thomas testified. When the hearings were over and the Senate was debating the nomination, a confidential FBI report detailing sexual harassment charges was leaked to the public.

Anita Hill, a law professor who worked under Thomas at the Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, made the charges. The confirmation proceedings were reopened in an unusual step, and Hill testified.

Hill’s testimony before the committee was broadcast live on television and lasted four days. It was divisive, as was the conduct of some of the senators who questioned her, and Biden later expressed regret for how she was treated.

Nonetheless, on October 15, 1991, the Senate barely approved Thomas’ confirmation. The vote was 52 to 48, and Thomas was sworn in as a member of the Supreme Court on October 23.

Original Points of View

Thomas considers himself an originalist, as did the late Associate Justice Antonin Scalia.

On October 15, Paul Collins, a legal studies and political science professor at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, spoke about Thomas with The Washington Newsday.

“There are certainly parallels to be drawn. This is a condensed version of the information.