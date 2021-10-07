Clarence Thomas’ Surprising Questions Indicate a Shift in the Supreme Court’s Power Balance.

Many watchers were astonished this week when Associate Justice Clarence Thomas asked the first question of the new term during oral arguments in a case in which the state of Mississippi is suing Tennessee over a ground water dispute.

Thomas is the court’s most senior associate justice, although he has earned a reputation for remaining silent during oral arguments and rarely addressing questions since his appointment in 1991.

This was not the case when the Supreme Court began hearing cases for the 2021/2022 term on Monday, as one of the justices rushed in to ask Mississippi’s counsel a question right at the start of the rapid-fire questioning phase.

Following the appointment of Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett in 2020 and the decreasing power of Chief Justice John Roberts, Thomas’ stunning announcement comes at a time when the Supreme Court has swung more to the right.

Roberts is no longer the court’s ideological median, according to an analysis published on July 2 by SCOTUSblog, indicating he was not the justice who was in the majority the most often during that term.

Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh has replaced Roberts, who was in the majority in 95 percent of cases where the justices were split. Barrett’s presence on the court may be credited for bolstering the conservative majority.

Roberts was considered the swing vote when the court had a 5-4 majority and frequently sided with the four liberal justices in critical issues, including two verdicts upholding the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare.

Roberts’ influence has lessened now that the court has a 6-3 conservative majority. When the court’s five other conservatives voted against granting a stay of a controversial Texas abortion ban, he found himself in the minority.

Thomas, Barrett, and the three other conservative associate judges were in the majority. The apparent shift in the court’s power balance appears to have strengthened Thomas’ position.

Thomas, as the most senior conservative in what appears to be a solid five-person group, may potentially be considered the party’s intellectual leader. This unofficial position may motivate him to speak up more during debates.

