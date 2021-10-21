Clarence Thomas Asking More Questions, According to Stephen Breyer, Is a ‘Plus for Everyone.’

Associate Justice Stephen Breyer of the Supreme Court said his colleague, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, is asking more questions during the Court’s oral arguments, which is a “positive for everyone.”

On Wednesday, Breyer spoke about his new book The Authority of the Court and the Peril of Politics during a virtual event at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York, and took questions from attendees about his work.

Thomas, the Court’s longest-serving member, has a reputation for sitting mute during the Court’s rapid-fire questioning sessions, but he startled many this month by asking the first question of the 2021/2022 term.

On Wednesday, Breyer was quizzed by a three-person panel that included Museum President & CEO Jack Kliger, Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, executive vice president of the New York Board of Rabbis, and his own daughter, Rev. Dr. Chloe Breyer, executive director of the Interfaith Center of New York.

The justice, who is the most senior member of the Supreme Court’s liberal side, was asked about his relationship with Thomas after discussing the late conservative Associate Justice Antonin Scalia.

Breyer added, “He’s a wonderful friend.” “I believe he is a good person. He has a terrific sense of humor, in my opinion. And there are a lot of approaches to law on which we disagree.” “He’s straightforward,” Breyer continued. “He’s pretty straightforward, and now, I believe, one of the benefits of the COVID approach of just having an oral argument over the phone is that he’s starting to ask more questions.”

“Because the reason he wasn’t actually asking questions was because he didn’t like interrupting people.” “I sat next to him for 27 years, you know, and I know he was thinking about these instances and I know to a degree what his queries were.”

The justices ask counsel questions in rapid succession during oral arguments, and any justice can join in at any time, resulting in frequent interruptions. This was a method that Thomas was known to despise. The Court held virtual oral arguments during the COVID pandemic and adopted a different approach in which justices asked questions in order of seniority.

The Court is once again doing in-person hearings and combining the two methods. This is a condensed version of the information.