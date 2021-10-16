Claire King’s true life, from a concealed illness to a co-star romance on Emmerdale.

It’s difficult not to become engrossed in a TV character, and we nearly forget that they have lives outside of the camera.

Claire King, who has played Kim Tate on Emmerdale for over 30 years, suffers from rheumatoid arthritis.

“I struggled to go to work and do the things I love, like horse-riding, because of the terrible pressure it put on my knees,” she said in an interview with OK! magazine. “I can certainly relate to the ‘invisible disease’ – just because my symptoms don’t always show doesn’t mean I’m not in pain or feeling exhausted.”

Arthritis is typically associated with old age, although it may strike anyone in their twenties — or even younger.

Around 27,000 persons under the age of 25 in the United Kingdom suffer with arthritis, and many are so troubled and ashamed by their condition that they suffer in silence.

There are more than a hundred different kinds of arthritis. According to Dr. Ellis, the following are the ones that are most likely to harm young people: It is most usually diagnosed in children under the age of 16 and is somewhat more common in girls. It involves the inflammation of one or more joints in the body.

Around 400,000 people over the age of 16 in the UK suffer with this auto-immune disease, which is three times more common among women. It’s typically inherited, although smoking and a poor diet can also play a role.

It is also inflammatory, causing the immune system to attack the joints of the body, causing damage. It frequently affects persons with the skin disorder psoriasis and is often inherited.

Although it is more common in elderly people – particularly women – it can also afflict young people. The body is unable to repair the joint wear caused by regular use. Genetics, joint damage, and weight can all have a role.

Claire, despite her arthritis, has had a tumultuous existence that has included depression, addiction, near-bankruptcy, and heartbreak.

After her marriage with co-star Peter Amory, who played her stepson Chris Tate in the ITV soap, fell apart, the 59-year-old actress began a downhill spiral.

