Claire Foy will play Sheryl Sandberg, a Facebook executive, in a TV drama based on the company.

Claire Foy will play Sheryl Sandberg, a Facebook executive, in a TV drama about the company’s meteoric development.

The British actress, 37, will play the controversial social networking company’s chief operations officer in Doomsday Machine.

Sandberg, a 52-year-old billionaire who worked at Google before joining Facebook, has played a crucial role in the platform’s supremacy, despite the platform’s practices constantly garnering criticism.

Doomsday Machine is based on the best-selling book An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle For Domination, written by Wiip and Anonymous.

It will look at Sandberg’s relationship with Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Facebook, as well as their responsibilities in building a platform that is used by billions of people across the world.

Doomsday Machine will start in 2016, with Donald Trump’s election, and look at how “fake news” spread on social media.

It will also reportedly address how Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, was aware that its business presented a risk to the mental health of its younger users.

Doomsday Machine is being announced at a time when Facebook is being chastised in the United States for its business practices.

Frances Haugen, a data scientist turned whistleblower, told US lawmakers this week that her former firm prioritized profits over the protection of its users.

Ms Haugen was accused of “misrepresenting” the company’s work by Zuckerberg, who disputed the charges.

Foy, who was born in Greater Manchester, is best known for her Emmy-winning performance as the Queen in seasons one and two of Netflix’s The Crown.