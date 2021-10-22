Claims that Brian Laundrie’s remains were planted are ‘ludicrous,’ according to his lawyer.

Steven Bertolino, Brian Laundrie’s family lawyer, has slammed charges that his clients planted their son’s bones and personal goods, calling the claims “maddening,” “ludicrous,” and “bulls**t.”

In an explosive 20-minute interview with NewsNation Prime, the attorney pushed back against baseless charges that Brian Laundire’s parents attempted to corrupt the course of justice.

“Do you honestly think the laundries had skeletal remains of their son, you know, in a plastic bag and took them to offer to the [Carlton Reserve]?” Bertolino, who was approached for comment by The Washington Newsday, asked.

“Do you realize how ridiculous, annoying, and infuriating it is to hear those things?”

Later, he called the idea that the Laundries planted Brian’s body and things in the reserve “bulls**t.”

Brian Laundrie’s bones were discovered during a search of the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Sarasota County, Florida, on Wednesday, October 20.

Brian Laundrie has been gone since his parents, Chris and Roberta, reported him missing on September 17th.

The 23-year-old went missing just days before his girlfriend Gabby Petito’s body was recovered in Wyoming, where the two had stopped on their cross-country road trip.

Brian Laundrie was wanted by cops for using Petito’s debit card to access her bank account, in addition to being named as a “person of interest” in her death.

During the manhunt, Brian Laundrie’s family has been heavily scrutinized in the media, with his parents Chris and Roberta’s silence being questioned by several bystanders.

During the NewsNation interview, the lawyer noted that his clients’ family was saddened in response to a query about how they were doing.

According to Bertolino: “They are tremendously furious because I have been using the word ‘distraught’ for the past few days.

“And for some reason, people are still yelling and screaming outside their house, generating a ruckus, which any parent who has recently lost a kid should not have to deal with.”

When asked why the Laundrie family hired a lawyer, he responded, ” “The phrase ‘lawyer up’ was used by you. I’ve known [Brian Laundrie’s father] Chris for 25 years, and when I got a phone call from him saying he was speaking with law authorities, I was shocked. This is a condensed version of the information.