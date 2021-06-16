Claims of institutional corruption are “simply not accurate,” according to a former Met boss.

Lord Ian Blair, the former Metropolitan Police Commissioner, has dismissed claims that the force is institutionally corrupt as “simply not true.”

He praised current Scotland Yard leader Dame Cressida Dick as “the finest officer of her generation” on BBC Radio 4’s Today show, refusing to acknowledge the force is riddled with corruption.

Following the publication of a damning report on the unsolved 1987 death of private investigator Daniel Morgan, Dame Cressida is facing calls to quit.

The Met had put safeguarding its own reputation ahead of locating Mr Morgan’s murder, according to an independent panel led by Baroness Nuala O’Loan.

“Concealing or denying deficiencies for the sake of the organization’s public image is dishonesty on the side of the organization for reputational benefit and is a type of institutional corruption,” according to the panel’s assessment.

“The allegation that the Met is institutionally corrupt is simply not true,” Lord Blair told Today. The Metropolitan Police Service has not been found to be corrupt in any way.

“You have to compare the BBC marking its own homework over Martin Bashir if you use it to characterize a reluctance to come forward.

“Institutions do have a protective process, and I apologize for that, but I don’t believe the term institutionally corrupt really reflect popular perceptions of what that means.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed in 2011 that corruption impeded the first investigation into Mr Morgan’s death, which left the crime scene unsearched and unsecured.

However, the panel discovered that corruption continued after the initial investigation, and it questioned why no action had been taken to prosecute individuals who undermined the original probe.

Despite a series of police investigations and an inquest, no one has been found guilty of the murder or any related corruption in protecting the perpetrators.

The multiple inquiries into the matter are partly owing to Mr Morgan’s brother Alastair’s campaigning efforts, who has been fighting for justice for more than 30 years.

