Claimants with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) may be eligible for an annual boost of up to £3,000.

Claimants should verify if they are eligible for Pension Credit, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

According to DWP estimates, up to one million senior households are not claiming the benefit despite the fact that they are eligible.

If you’re over State Pension age and on a low income, Pension Credit is a separate benefit from your State Pension that offers you extra money to help with living costs.

DWP According to Sussex Live, the Secretary of State advised seniors to make a claim, even if it is only for a modest sum, because it could lead to extra payments.

“About three-quarters of people who we estimate to be eligible for the minimum income guarantee do apply,” Dr Therese Coffey told the Work and Pensions Committee. Only around half of people, we estimate, apply for savings.

“I expect a lot of that to be driven not by complexity, but by the fact that you might be getting pennies back from the savings credit element when you go through some of the calculations.”

“We will continue to emphasize the additional benefits that may accrue and what you may be entitled to, even if you are receiving, honestly, two cents a week from the [UK] Government.

“We will continue to publicize that,” she added, “but we have done quite a bit of advertising in the last year.” We can’t make folks apply for this job. There are a plethora of signs.”

The DWP has posted two new short movies on YouTube that describe the basics of Pension Credit and include a link to the dedicated pages on GOV.UK to encourage people over State Pension age and their family to submit a claim.

They also released a new Pension Credit Toolkit, which provides a brief guide to eligibility, payment details, and a link to the online Pension Credit calculator.

Pension Credit recipients may be eligible for additional financial assistance with Council Tax or Housing Benefit, and if they are over 75, they will also be eligible for a free TV license, saving £159 on the annual charge. Benefits might be increased by up to £3,000 each year.

Pension Credit has further advantages.

