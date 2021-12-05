Claimants on Universal Credit have been cautioned that a DWP blunder might result in their Christmas income being lowered to zero.

Universal Credit claimants have been warned of a Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) error that might result in their benefits being reduced.

Workers who use the assistance to supplement their income may be affected if their wages arrive early during the holiday season.

According to Birmingham Live, the DWP bases Universal Credit payouts on HMRC details for an individual’s earnings.

Companies who pay people’s wages early must make sure they get the dates right, according to a tax service director at Blick Rothenberg, or the DWP may mistakenly believe a worker has had two paydays in a month and lower their next Universal Credit payment.

According to Robert Salter, “Employers frequently pay December salaries earlier than usual in the run-up to Christmas, but if they get the dates wrong on the computerized submission they make to HMRC, it could have a significant impact on individuals on Universal Credit.

“Because of office closures and/or to aid employees with cashflow, employers may pay the wage for the month ended December 31st on the 17th of December rather than the (typical) last working day of the month – which is a great gesture, but it could go wrong.

He continued, ” “Seasonal payroll arrangements are well-established and fully legal, but it’s critical for payroll providers to have the electronic payroll submission – also known as an FPS – to accurately record the pay period.

“If, for example, the FPS said that the earnings were solely for the period ending December 17th rather than the true date of December 31st, this could have an impact on the Universal Credit (UC) entitlement of those employees who are receiving this benefit.””

85,000 people are thought to be at danger of double payday problems, and BirminghamLive has seen recent evidence of claimants’ Universal Credit being reduced to zero because their employers incorrectly reported the period covered by their salaries.

Although DWP computers now detect circumstances where a claimant has earned a second income in a single assessment period due to weekends or other factors,