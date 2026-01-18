CJ Koome’s Judicial Reforms Aim to Strengthen Access, Integrity, and Efficiency

Kenya’s Chief Justice Martha Koome is setting her sights on a transformative legacy in the country’s judicial system, with a focus on increasing access to justice, addressing case backlogs, and improving the integrity of the courts. Her reforms, which aim to modernize the judiciary, are outlined under the banner of ‘Social Transformation through Access to Justice’ (STAJ), a strategic vision intended to guide judicial changes through 2033.

Streamlining Case Management and Expanding Access

Chief Justice Koome’s initiative, launched with the intention of shaping a fairer, more efficient judiciary, centers on modernizing operations and improving public access to legal services. One of the cornerstone actions under Koome’s leadership is the appointment of over 200 magistrates tasked with handling specialized cases, including corruption, economic crimes, environmental disputes, and labor relations. This move, announced on October 10, 2025, is seen as an essential step in reducing delays in the court system.

The magistrates’ roles are distinctly categorized: six will focus on anti-corruption and economic crimes, while 58 will handle environmental and land cases. The remaining 144 magistrates will address employment and labor issues, specifically those involving workers earning less than KSh 80,000 per month. These specialized appointments are aimed at ensuring that the most pressing cases are handled by judicial officers with relevant expertise.

Progress Amid Challenges

Despite a series of challenges, including limited funding and occasional threats to judicial independence, Koome has made substantial strides. The Judiciary’s performance, according to the 2022/2023 Performance Management and Measurement Understanding Evaluation Report, improved significantly, with a 97.26% overall performance rate, up from 93.71% the previous year. Case clearance rates also reached a notable 99%, with over half a million new cases resolved in the 2023/2024 financial year.

The ongoing reforms also include the expansion of judicial infrastructure across Kenya. With High Court stations now in all 47 counties and 138 operational Magistrate courts, Koome’s team is working to ensure that justice reaches all corners of the country. Additionally, the decentralization of the Court of Appeal into regions like Kisumu, Nakuru, and Mombasa, along with the establishment of 38 Small Claims Courts, further emphasizes the judiciary’s drive to make justice more accessible.

Koome’s administration has also overseen the rollout of an e-filing system that allows litigants to file cases and attend hearings online, reducing paperwork and speeding up the legal process. This technological leap is aimed at making the judicial system more modern and efficient, although it is also helping to address the longstanding issue of case backlogs.

In terms of case backlog, the Judiciary has managed to reduce the backlog by 10% in recent months, with particularly impressive results in the Employment and Labour Relations Court (37% reduction), the Environment and Land Court (20% reduction), and Kadhis’ Courts (82% reduction).

Koome is also addressing public concerns about integrity within the Judiciary. Court integrity committees are being rolled out nationwide, providing platforms for judges, lawyers, and other stakeholders to address unethical practices. These initiatives are part of the Chief Justice’s broader effort to combat corruption and restore public trust in Kenya’s courts.

Despite these advancements, Koome’s reforms are not without hurdles. With the Judiciary receiving less than 1% of the national budget, concerns about funding and its long-term impact on sustainability remain a key issue. Additionally, challenges such as online harassment and misinformation campaigns targeting the Judiciary’s independence continue to undermine efforts to protect the integrity of the judicial system.

The future of Koome’s judicial reforms will depend largely on the continued implementation of the STAJ strategy, as well as securing the necessary budget to sustain these changes. The success of the newly appointed specialized magistrates in tackling backlogs and improving efficiency will be critical in determining the long-term success of these transformative initiatives.