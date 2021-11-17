Civil Rights Organizations Texas Governor is being sued for violating the Voting Rights Act.

A new complaint has been filed against Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Secretary of State John Scott, alleging racially discriminatory gerrymandering in the creation of a congressional redistricting map.

On Tuesday, a number of civil rights organizations, including the Texas ACLU, Our Vote Texas, and the Southern Coalition for Social Justice (SCSJ), filed a lawsuit against Abbott and Scott, both Republicans. Despite the fact that the 2020 Census revealed that 90 percent of new Texas residents over the last decade were persons of color, the new plan, put up by the Republican-controlled state legislature, features no new districts with majority Black or Latino populations.

According to the lawsuit, Texas “refused to build minority opportunity districts as mandated by the Voting Rights Act” and instead “racially gerrymandered electoral districts” to preserve Republican political advantages. On the basis that the redrawn map violates the Voting Rights Act and the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments of the Constitution, the plaintiffs are requesting that Texas be forced to “develop redistricting plans that do not dilute minority voting strength for the Texas House and Senate and the United States Congress.”

The plan was “drawn blind to race” and had been legally approved to comply with the Voting Rights Act last month, according to Republican state Senator Joan Huffman, who led the redistricting operation. The map is “intentional discrimination of voters of color in clear violation of” the Voting Rights Act and the Constitution, according to Allison Riggs, co-executive director and chief counsel for voting rights at SCSJ.

“Texas’ latest gerrymanders seek to stifle the political power of fast-growing populations of Latino, Black, Asian American, and Pacific Islander voters by limiting their ability to elect their preferred candidates to the United States Congress, the Texas House of Representatives, and the Texas Senate,” Riggs said in a statement following the filing of the lawsuit.

In a separate statement, Our Vote Texas President Valerie Street said that Texas voters demanded “a fair and open district drawing process that would put the needs of our communities ahead of politics,” but that the “pleas were ignored in favor of hastily drawn district maps that fracture us and silence the voices of countless Texans, none.” This is a condensed version of the information.