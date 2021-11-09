City organizations band together to defend Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson against assassination attempts.

In Liverpool, a group of Black organizations, allies, and people have shown their support for City Mayor Joanne Anderson.

Since her historic appointment in May, they have expressed alarm about what they regard as a swelling wave of attacks and claims leveled against her.

Mayor Joanne Anderson has received support from 19 black and ally organizations, who have signed a statement in her favor.

“We are becoming increasingly worried about a rising tide of claims and attacks leveled against Mayor Joanne Anderson since her appointment as the first Black female Mayor elected in the United Kingdom and the first female elected Mayor of the City of Liverpool,” reads the complete statement.

“While these insults appear to be directed at the mayoral role rather than the individual, they look to be quite personal and inappropriate.”

“The current campaign to ‘Stop the Arms Fair’ was mostly directed at the incoming Mayor, despite the fact that the fair was not an event she originated, endorsed, or supported.”

“Attempts by campaigners to prevent this fair focused on the bulk of accusations, some of which were very absurd, leveled at the present Mayor, with a particularly savage smear campaign led by current and past local Labour Party members, which we believe was completely unjustified.”

“While some may believe the mayoral lead has the power to stop the arms fair, no similar campaign was launched against the former Mayor, the Chair, Directors, and former Directors (on the Board at the time) of the ACC who accepted and agreed to this booking, or the two previous arms fairs that took place in Liverpool,” it continues (2014 and 2016).

“These latest assaults build on those launched during Joanne’s successful Mayoral campaign, when she stepped up to ensure that the city was led by a Liverpudlian rather than a candidate chosen by Labour Party administrators with no ties to our city.”

“With another terrible torrent of personal smears that mercifully went unheeded by the local electorate, some people were out to ruin that campaign before it even got off the ground.”

“We have a deep concern in view of recent attempts to demonize Joanne.”

