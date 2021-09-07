City of Milwaukee accuses Wisconsin Senate candidate of stealing $21K from campaign funds.

According to the Associated Press, a Milwaukee City Council member and Democratic Senate candidate faces four felony charges and one misdemeanor charge for allegedly lying about spending more than $21,000 from campaign funds and unlawful travel reimbursements.

Lewis, a preacher, was elected to the council for the first time in 2016. According to the Associated Press, she stated in July that she would compete for Republican Ron Johnson’s Senate seat, which is being contested by ten other Democrats.

According to the Associated Press, the money was used for car payments, family trips, a worship conference, and other personal needs. The allegations were filed by the Milwaukee County district attorney’s office on Tuesday, and Lewis is set to appear in court on September 29.

Lewis’ lawyer, Jason Luczak, has stated that she will seek to have the charges dropped. According to the Associated Press, account records not included in the charge against Lewis would prove that she had no criminal intent and did aim to steal money or commit a crime.

“The criminal complaint only offers half of the financial picture,” Luczak stated. “Obviously, the district attorney’s office has written a one-sided document.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Lewis allegedly filed false campaign funding reports in connection with her City Council campaigns, according to the complaint. According to the accusation, she put campaign monies into her personal bank accounts and used campaign funds to pay for personal expenses.

Lewis, 41, also lied to the city of Milwaukee, claiming that she was owed travel reimbursement for expenses incurred while on city business, despite the fact that she had paid for those expenses out of her campaign account, according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, she broke state campaign finance regulations by filing fraudulent reports, structuring a campaign contribution to evade contribution limits, and using campaign cash for personal gain. According to the complaint, she cheated the city of Milwaukee and her campaign of at least $21,666.

Between 2016 and 2020, she was charged with felony misconduct in office, knowingly filing a false campaign report, embezzlement of more than $10,000, and making an unlawful distribution from her campaign finance account.

Three of the felony offenses carry a maximum penalty of $10,000 and 312 years in prison. This is a condensed version of the information.