City has confirmed Everton and Liverpool fixtures for the Grand National weekend.

April 9th, 2022, appears to be a potentially huge occasion for Merseyside, with coronavirus restrictions likely to be lifted and large crowds returning to major sporting events.

The release of Premier League schedules for the 2021/22 season, which takes place on the same day as the Grand National at Aintree, has revealed that Everton will host Manchester United at Goodison Park, while Liverpool will go to champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite the possibility of one or both of the Mersey-Mancunian football matches being postponed a day or two, the region is set for a bumper weekend of top-level sport.

“Saturday 9th April 2022 is going to be a very busy day on Merseyside,” tweeted Tony Scott, a matchday digital writer for the ECHO.

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Grand National was postponed in 2020, and this year’s race, which was won for the first time by a female jockey (Rachael Blackmore, riding Minella Times), was held behind closed doors with strict social distancing measures in place for those who were not racing.

Over 150,000 racegoers flocked to Aintree for the 2019 Grand National Festival, which took place over three days.

On Thursday, 33,000 people attended, followed by 49,602 on Friday (Ladies Day) and a sell-out 70,000 on Grand National Day itself on Saturday.

If Premier League football matches are allowed to return to capacity by next spring, Everton v Manchester United – which ironically was the Blues’ last game in front of fans before the original lockdown restrictions were imposed – could draw just under 40,000 fans, while Liverpool v Manchester City could draw over 55,000, bringing the total to up to 60,000.

In England, attendance restrictions for big sporting events are now in place. The summary comes to a close.