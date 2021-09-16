Citizens could seek $10K in damages from those who cause unintended pregnancies under a proposed bill.

Politicians and activists from throughout the country have spoken out against a controversial Texas law that prohibits abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat. Kelly Cassidy, an Illinois state representative, sponsored a bill modeled after the Texas law, but with the goal of protecting reproductive health care.

The Expanding Abortion Services Act, or the TExAS Act, was filed by Cassidy’s office on Tuesday, according to a news release.

The TExAS Act “seeks to affirm the steps Illinois has taken to ensure that the full range of reproductive health services is available and accessible to all people, including those forced to travel out of state from jurisdictions seeking to restrict access to abortion and other reproductive health care,” according to the press release.

Anyone who commits an act of domestic abuse or sexual assault, as well as anyone who causes an undesired pregnancy, may file a civil case, according to the announcement. The person who filed the lawsuit might get a minimum civil reward of $10,000, with $5,000 of the penalties going to a “State Abortion Freedom Access Fund.” The fund is intended to provide financial assistance to persons who have had to leave their home states in order to receive reproductive health care.

“It was clear to me that our state is in a unique position to reach out our hands and offer people from Texas and other states who seek to restrict reproductive rights a safe haven when the Texas legislature, aided by the United States Supreme Court, declared open season on people seeking reproductive health care,” Cassidy said in the release.

Illinois Right to Life Executive Director Amy Gehrke told This website that the organization does not support the bill and that the way it was introduced was “flippant.”

Cassidy said that the bill has a “hold my beer” element to it, but that he intended to gain support and co-sponsors.

While the organization supports any law or legislation that would end rape, Gehrke believes this is not the appropriate piece of legislation to promote.

