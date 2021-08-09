Citizens Advice says that the combination of Universal Credit cuts and rising energy bills is a “perfect storm.”

Citizens Advice has warned that this autumn will be a “perfect storm” for families, as heating prices rise while Universal Credit payments decline.

Due to a surge in wholesale costs, regulator Ofgem warned on Friday (August 6) that energy bills for 15 million families will climb by at least £139 to a record high in October.

According to Ofgem, energy users on default rates who pay by direct debit would suffer the biggest price hike since the cap was implemented, with average bills reaching £1,277.

Customers who pay in advance will see their costs jump by £153, from £1,156 to £1,1309.

Energy costs have increased by more than 50% in the previous six months, with gas prices reaching a new high as inflation rose amid the lifting of pandemic restrictions, according to Ofgem.

The price hikes will take effect at the same time as the government’s projected £20 weekly Universal Credit cut, which will affect six million households, according to Citizens Advice. This will also correspond with the end of the furlough scheme, according to the statement.

Citizens Advice looked at how the changes will affect families, with an increasing number of individuals already behind on their energy bills and millions more relying on Universal Credit as a result of the changes.

According to the report, nearly 2 million households are anticipated to be behind on their energy payments, even before the latest price hike and planned Universal Credit cut, up from roughly 410,000 before the coronavirus outbreak.

More than one-quarter of Universal Credit households (28%) are behind on their energy bills, which is seven times the percentage of homes that do not receive the payment (4 percent ).

Almost a quarter of the population (22%) or roughly 6 million households are already concerned about paying their energy costs.

With the combined effect of the £20 Universal Credit cut and the hike in energy bills, three quarters of Citizens Advice benefit and debt clients claim they will be unable to afford their living costs.

“This price spike could lead to a perfect storm for families this autumn, hitting individuals at the same time as a Universal Credit cut and the end,” Citizens Advice executive director James Plunkett said.