Cities can use wastewater to detect the spread of COVID variants like Omicron in their communities.

To detect and track the population spread of COVID-19 variations like Omicron, major cities in the United States are resorting to a novel approach: wastewater.

Officials in Houston, Texas, confirmed the city’s first case of Omicron on Monday. The patient was completely vaccinated and had no recent travel history. According to the Houston Chronicle, the Omicron variety has been discovered in wastewater at eight of Harris County’s 39 treatment facilities, indicating that the new strain has reached community transmission in the area.

For the past year, Harris County has been testing wastewater for COVID-19. Experts say the procedure could be one of the most accurate for detecting the virus since people can shed traces of the virus in their feces even if they don’t have symptoms or test negative for it.

W.C.I.D. #111, Chocolate Bayou, Keegans Bayou, Metro Central, Northgate, Sims Bayou North, Turkey Creek, and West District are among the facilities where Omicron has been found. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner used the data to praise the city’s health department’s efforts and encourage residents to get vaccinated.

In a statement, Turner added, “The Houston Health Department and Houston Water continue to do an outstanding job tracking the virus’s impact in our community.” “Vaccines safeguard us, our loved ones, friends, and coworkers against harm in the workplace. I encourage everyone to be cautious about their health and safety as the holidays approach.” On the other side of the country, Boston officials have been using wastewater to track COVID-19’s spread. According to a report released on Sunday, evidence of the virus were identified at extraordinarily high levels, matching the city’s January record-high averages.

The Boston Herald quoted Davidson Hamer, an infectious disease specialist at Boston University, as saying, “This is pretty troubling.” “Wastewater data closely reflects community transmission rates, and all of the indicators are currently negative.” Only a week after the Thanksgiving holiday, these staggering figures have been released. According to the Herald, southern Boston is trending higher, with roughly 23% higher levels identified in its effluent than northern Boston.

"Wastewater is predictive, and when it rises at this rate, you can expect a large increase."