Cinnabon, a well-known bakery business, has opened in Liverpool’s city center.

Cinnabon, a popular American bakery business, has launched a new location in Liverpool’s city center.

Cinnabon operates over 1,200 bakeries in 48 countries, with their hallmark item being a cinnamon roll.

The chain already has two locations in Liverpool, one in Bootle and the other in Knowsley, and has now expanded into the city center.

Liverpool Central Station’s new venue opened this week. Cinnabon UK announced the news on their Instagram page, writing, “Welcome to Wednesday!” We’re ecstatic to announce the opening of our Liverpool Central Station store! Say hello to the crew and enjoy a mid-week treat! “We’re open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.) Who’s coming to see us?”

Cinnabon fans were eager to like and comment on the post, with many declaring they’d be visiting the bakery soon.

“Need to go!” one individual wrote in the comments section. “See you soon!” wrote another. “My spouse just walked past.. stated it smelled AAAAAAMAZING,” a third remarked.

The new Cinnabon location is at Ranelagh Street, Liverpool Central Station, L1 1QE. It is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Here’s where you can find a Cinnabon near you in the United Kingdom.