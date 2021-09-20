Churrasco, a popular steakhouse, will build a second location in Liverpool.

Next month, a new restaurant will debut in Liverpool’s city center.

Churrasco Steakhouse, which currently has a location on Aigburth Road, has announced plans to expand into the city.

The well-known eatery announced on Facebook that it will take over George’s Great British Kitchen on Paradise Street, which closed unexpectedly last week.

On September 18, George’s shuttered its doors for good “with a sorrowful heart,” but the Churrasco team said they’ll be taking over soon.

The team expressed gratitude to its Aigburth employees and customers for their support, which has led to the realization of the “dream” of opening a “big brother” location in the city center.

Churrasco Steakhouse shared the news on Facebook, writing: “A N N O U C E M E N T

“Well, the day has finally here, and I am happy to report that we are quite close to launching our second location.

“From their loyalty to their hard work, the team at Aigburth have been simply outstanding, allowing me to realize my ambition of having a big brother site in the heart of Liverpool.

“The consumers’ continual support has given me more confidence than ever that we can flourish in town as well!” Thank you, everyone!

“At the end of Hanover Street, we’ve taken over the old Georges Great British Kitchen location! Wow, such a setting! What a place! What a wonderful chance we have!

“It won’t be precisely the same as Aigburth since the beast that is the city forces us to adjust a few things, but we will keep the highest quality steaks, outstanding service, and a restaurant that can welcome all steak enthusiasts from throughout the city and beyond,” says the chef.

“Our reservation lines will start on Tuesday, and the restaurant will be open for reservations on Friday, October 8th.

Churrasco’s new Paradise Street location will begin taking reservations on September 21. The location will be open to the public on Friday, October 8.