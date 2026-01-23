Church of England Moves Toward Sustainable Floral Practices

The Church of England is set to vote next month on a motion calling for a significant shift towards more sustainable floral practices in its places of worship. The proposed changes focus on eliminating the use of floral foam and other non-biodegradable materials, which have been identified as environmental hazards due to their microplastic content and inability to be recycled. Instead, parishioners are being encouraged to donate flowers from their own gardens or pot plants, promoting sustainability and community involvement in church activities.

Greener Church Services

The Church’s parliament, known as the General Synod, is scheduled to vote on the motion in February. The initiative aims to make church floral arrangements more eco-friendly by embracing biodegradable flowers and foliage, reducing reliance on imported blooms and single-use plastics, and encouraging the use of locally-sourced and seasonal flowers. These measures are seen as essential in aligning with the growing movement towards sustainability within the Church of England, which aims to honor creation in a manner that works with, rather than against, nature.

The Bishop of Dudley, the Right Reverend Martin Gorick, has been a leading advocate of this initiative. In advance of the Synod meeting, he stated, “From adorning altars to celebrating weddings and marking seasonal festivals, floral arrangements bring beauty, symbolism, and reverence to sacred spaces. Yet traditional floristry carries hidden environmental costs, with imported flowers, non-compostable floral foam, and chemical preservatives contributing to waste and carbon emissions.” Gorick has emphasized the need for churches to reduce their environmental impact by adopting more sustainable practices in their floral arrangements.

Additionally, the motion encourages churches to make use of their own gardens, composting waste, and reusing flowers from Sunday services for midweek activities or donating them to care homes and hospitals. This is expected to not only reduce waste but also foster a greater sense of community among parishioners. By donating flowers from their gardens, parishioners can help build connections within the congregation while simultaneously supporting a more environmentally conscious approach to worship.