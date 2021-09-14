Church Farm in Wirral is hosting a Christmas Santa Experience with a tractor ride and reindeer.

This winter, Church Farm will welcome the return of its Santa Experience.

Santa and his elves, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph, and others will all make appearances during the wonderful experience, which will take place on numerous evenings throughout December.

Families will be able to walk around the beautifully lit farm to meet Santa and enjoy carols, dancing, and other activities along the way.

You can book the best Christmas events in and around Liverpool for 2021 today.

The Santa Experience includes an 80-minute tour of the farm with colorful personalities, genuine reindeer, spectacular lighting, special effects, farm animals, and a one-on-one meeting with Santa.

The journey takes done on foot and by tractor at various areas within the farm.

Santa will also give each child a chocolate present.

For 2021, a tractor ride, strolling pathways, and a visit to the reindeer barn are all new additions to the route.

All tickets must be reserved in advance. This event is always a hit, and most of the dates are expected to be sold out.

The Santa Experience 2021 will take place on Saturday, December 4th, and Sunday, December 5th. Saturday, December 11th, and Sunday, December 11th Saturday, December 18th, and Sunday, December 19th

The Santa Experience 2021 tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 17.

Click here to make a reservation.