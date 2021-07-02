Chuggs, the newcomer to Love Island, reveals his real name and the meaning behind his nickname.

During Thursday night’s program, Chuggs Wallis revealed the origins of his odd moniker.

Hours after Shannon Singh’s shocking exit, the 23-year-old bucket hat business owner was confirmed to be joining the villa as part of a surprise.

Chuggs, a Surrey native, arrived with Liam Reardon, a 21-year-old.

The people chose him to spend time with Sharon Gaffka, a 25-year-old civil servant, over a candlelight meal.

And it was the genesis of his nickname that drew the attention of Love Island viewers.

He revealed that his moniker was derived from the terms “cuddles” and “hugs.”

He’s been known as Chuggs since he was a child, and he’s now decided to go by that name on national television.

“I’ve got a question,” Sharon said throughout the date. Chuggs?”

He responded, ” “Yeah, that’s an excellent question, Chuggs. It had to happen at some point. Now is a good time to get it out of the way.

“So Chuggs, like a baby name, cuddles and hugs, is my nickname.”

Amber Gill, a previous Love Island contestant, wrote on Twitter: “Cuddles & Hugs???” That was unexpected.”

“The Chuggs name explanation is not what I was anticipating – I was expecting some kind of uni rugby drinking anecdote to come out there, rather than the childhood moniker of “cuddles and hugs!!” commented @Scottish Suzi.”

@EvieJohnson12 “Did I hear that wrong or did Chuggs just say his nickname is a mashup of cuddles and hugs?” I agreed, adding, “Did I hear that wrong or did Chuggs just say his nickname is a mashup of cuddles and hugs.”

“Chuggs ‘it’s my nickname, means cuddles and hugs’ mate here, I was thinking he could down a pint in less than 3 seconds,” claimed @stokie1993 on Twitter.